Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – April 2023

The largemouth bass spawn has just about finished, and same for black crappie. The next full and new moon will be it. However, the bass are still spawning out towards deeper water because the shallow waters are warming up. The bass will be moving out to deeper water where the water temps are cooler. It’s time to go to artificial baits. On my most recent trips, the most successful artificial baits used were the Zoom Magnum Vibe in watermelon seed, green pumpkin, and June bug colors; Texas rigged, or Carolina rigged. Also, Senko baits are working use the same colors. Look for Kissimmee grass, avoid algae areas. Any type of flow from wind or current around vegetation are good areas for success. Overall, the crappie bite has been really good. They are moving back out to open water and a lot of them have been caught at the flood control gates in the canals on both ends of Lake Cypress. Also, the Alligator Chain has been really good for open water crappie fishing. Check the edges of the holes and look for suspending fish. The bait of choice is a Ron’s Zip Jig tipped with a minnow.

The shell cracker bite has also been good. As soon as the bass are finished spawning, the shell cracker and bluegill get their turn. Sometimes they even use the same beds as the bass (hint). They are making beds in the shallow water in all the lakes of the Kissimmee Chain. Once you smell fish in the air, and see an oil slick they are here. The best way to catch them is with live red worms under a float.