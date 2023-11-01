Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Fishing Forecast – November 2023

November means Hurricane season is over, and the ducks are showing up in masses. The bass are getting ready to go into pre-spawning mode. The water levels are up for the winter. Crappie season starts now. Grab your fishing poles and let’s go!

Male bass are schooling up feeding on bait making their way into shallow water to compete for spawning areas. The big females will not be far behind, feeding on anything they can find. When the water temperatures drop in the low 70s and as the cold fronts approach, the fish will keep going in shallower as the water cools off. The first spawn will take place in less than 12 inches of water – usually in December around the first full or new moon. Ok, the bait of choice in October on the Kissimmee Chain will be Zoom Vibe worms and flukes. If

fishing open water hydrilla, throw Rattle Traps, Yozuri 3d minnows or Rapala X Raps. If your lure snags in the vegetation make sure to rip it out and shake the rod tip to clear the lure during the retrieve – many times the fish strike when the lure is full of grass screaming out of the vegetation. My personal favorite is live wild shiners fished under a float for trophy lunker black bass. Shallow sandy areas and hydrilla are your best bets.

Crappie will still be in deeper water until the first of the year. Fish open water edges of hydrilla patches. East lake Toho is a good bet for big crappie. Jigs tipped with a minnow are the norm; put as many rods out as you can manage. Blue gills are scattered all over, use red wigglers fished on the bottom.

Call to check out duck hunting and fishing charter dates. Capt. Randy DuMars can be reached at 407-908-8498