On August 4, 2024, William Kneer IV found himself in the heart of Alaska’s wild Kisaralik River when a fierce sockeye salmon smashed his KVD swimming jig. The fight was brief but electrifying, and when the fish came to hand, it measured an impressive 70 centimeters—enough to tie the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record. With a quick measure on his IGFA Measuring Device and a safe release, William made sure this salmon lived to swim another day while etching his name in the record books.