Kwak’s Record-Breaking Pacific Halibut

On October 12, 2024, Craig Williams achieved a remarkable feat by landing a 4.62-kilogram (10-pound, 3-ounce) snubnose pompano while fishing in Dampier, Australia. This impressive catch earned him the IGFA Men’s 3-kg (6 lb.) Line Class World Record for the species. The pompano was enticed by Craig's crab fly, and after a brief battle, he successfully landed the fish. Craig then recorded its weight on his certified scale before safely releasing it back into the water.