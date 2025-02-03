Kwak’s Record-Breaking Pacific Halibut

On August 24, 2024, Kyle Kwak shattered the IGFA Men’s Junior World Record for Pacific halibut with a monumental 59.59-kilogram (131-pound, 6-ounce) catch. While fishing in Dixon Entrance near Ketchikan, Alaska, Kyle’s record-setting halibut took a strip of salmon belly bait as he fished with Captain Colby Witt. This remarkable catch surpassed the previous record by over 7 pounds.
