KWLA 2025: A Record-Breaking Day on the Water

The 28th Annual KWLA Tournament was nothing short of spectacular, delivering an unforgettable day on the water and smashing previous records. With 220 boats competing and an incredible 145 billfish releases, this year officially goes down in the books as the most productive tournament in KWLA history.

The billfish action was non-stop:

• 63 Blue Marlin

• 65 Sailfish

• 16 White Marlin

The leaderboard remained tight throughout the day, but it was Carterican that surged to the top with a double grand slam plus extras, releasing 3 blue marlin, 3 white marlin, and 2 sailfish, to win $111,563.

Following Seas followed closely in second with 3 blue marlin and 1 sailfish, earning $24,862, just edging out Outnumbered, who matched their release count and claimed third place and $16,575.

A special shoutout to Team Harvey, who won the Dolphin WTA Division with a 49.8 lb mahi, earning a $108,800 payday. It’s moments like these that truly showcase the fun, sport, and camaraderie the KWLA is all about.

This year’s tournament wasn’t just a competition, it was a celebration of passion, perseverance, and the vibrant fishing culture of the Crystal Coast. Records were broken, memories were made, and the KWLA spirit was stronger than ever.

We can’t wait to see what next year brings!

Krishea Holloway