KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Captain Jim Durham

Provided by Captain Jim Durham, owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more… DATE OF REPORT: May 2025

DALE HOLLOW LAKE CRAPPIE FISHING

The early summer crappie fishing on Dale Hollow Lake produces fantastic big stringers of nice slab crappie! These trips run June and July. We longline small crank baits catching massive slabs! Our clients always have a great time on Dale Hollow! Look for large schools of bait.

KENTUCKY WALLEYE CHARTERS ON LAUREL LAKE

Laurel Lake, located west of Corbin, Kentucky, is one of the top walleye lakes in America! Our Kentucky Walleye Charter guide Fred Hoskins has several decades of fishing experience for walleye on Laurel Lake. We offer both day and night trips. The fishing is phenomenal! We fish live bait as well as troll and cast Captain Jim “Walleye Magic” lures concentrating on where creek channels the river channel.

CHEROKEE LAKE – LAKE CUMBERLAND

The striper/hybrid fishing on Cherokee Lake and the striper fishing on Lake Cumberland is very popular with our clients. In April we troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep and also downline on suspended schools of fish, concentrating on main creek channel points. The fishing is great! With multiple full time guides on each waterway, StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake and Lake Cumberland year-round (weather permitting).

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full State licensing and insurance, all Captain Jim’s Guide Service guides (17 guides on 18 waterways fishing 9 different species of fish) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.