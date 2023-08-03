KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Captain Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more……

DATE OF REPORT: August 2023

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON CHEROKEE LAKE

CHEROKEE LAKE REMAINS RED HOT!!! Cherokee Lake in Eastern Tennessee covers 30,300 acres, is 59 miles long and has 463 miles of shoreline. Cherokee Lake is full of big stripers but is also “loaded” with big fat “hybrid” stripers as well! StriperFun’s guides are all over them! We average 20 fish days catching both striper and hybrids! We fish live bait and case Captain Jim Striper Magic lures (see our website) to surfacing fish, August and September are great months to fish! Our 5 guides all have decades of experience!

TENNESSEE WALLEYE CHARTERS ON DALE HOLLOW LAKE

Tennessee Walleye Charters provides fabulous walleye, crappie and musky fishing on Dale Hollow Lake. The muskie fishing is year around, with the crappie and walleye April through October. Our walleye guide is world-famous and widely considered one of the best walleye fishermen anywhere! In August and September we do bottom bouncing work rigs and jigging spoons for walleye and troll huge lures for muskie!

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full State licensing and insurance, all Captain Jim’s Guide Service guides (16 guides on 18 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.