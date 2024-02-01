KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Captain Jim Durham

Provided by Captain Jim Durham, Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie, Trout and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more…

DATE OF REPORT: February 2024. Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

LAKE CUMBERLAND AND CHEROKEE LAKE STRIPERS,HYBRIDS / WALLEYE AND DALE HOLLOW LAKE MUSKIE, BASS AND WALLEYE

LAKE CUMBERLAND

The winter striper fishing on Lake Cumberland (southern KY) is terrific, with limits of nice 10-to-15-pound stripes caught on many days and the occasional 20 pounder as well! We are trolling live bait on planer boards from the surface to 30 feet deep concentrating on creek channel points back of the main lake. We also cast Captain Jim “Striper Magic” lures and troll “Captain Jim Special” Umbrella rigs! With multiple full-time guides, StriperFun offers day trips on Lake Cumberland year-round (weather permitting).

CHEROKEE LAKE

The striper/hybrid fishing on Cherokee Lake is very popular with our clients. During the winter months we troll “Captain Jim Special” Umbrella rigs! The striper and hybrid fishing is simply off the chart! 20 and 30 fish days are frequent (TN allows catch and release)! With multiple full-time guides StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake year-round (weather permitting). We also run a ton of walleye trips in the winter up in the headwaters of Cherokee Lake (the Holston River), with great success trolling Captain Jim Special Walleye lures!

DALE HOLLOW IN TENNESSEE!

We muskie fish year around on Dale Hollow (winter is the best time), trolling antique muskie baits and Captain Jim Special Glide baits! There are “huge” muskie in Dale Hollow! For bass during the winter and early spring, our live bait specialist floats live shad on light lines on cliff shelves with great success! For walleye, we begin each year walleye fishing on Dale Hollow fishing at night under hydro glow lights (a great product we sell!) on lake points with drop offs and grass bed edges. Our techniques include jigging, live bait and casting a variety of lures – blade baits and jigging spoons.

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full State licensing and insurance, all Captain Jim’s Guide Service guides (16 guides on 16 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.