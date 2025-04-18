KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Capt. Jim Durham

Owner Captain Jim Fishing (14 guides on 16 waterways), Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics, Captain Jim Lures and much more.

Greetings to my readers!

CUMBERLAND RIVER STRIPERS

The Stripers in the Cumberland River are some of the largest “freshwater” stripers in the world! We have clients come visit us to go after these Cumberland River monster stripers from every State in the USA and even from several foreign countries. The Cumberland River stripers we catch are massive! Because we use large 2-to-3-pound trout as bait, our “smallest” fish daily generally at about 20-pounds with an average striper of about 30-pounds a day (with a good chance at a 50-pound fish!)

CHEROKEE LAKE AND LAKE CUMBERLAND

The striper fishing on Cherokee Lake and Lake Cumberland is very popular with our clients. In April we troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep and also downline on suspended schools of fish, concentrating on main creek channel points. With numerous full-time guides on each waterway, StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake and Lake Cumberland year-round (weather permitting).

DALE HOLLOW IN TENNESSEE

We begin each year (beginning April 1st) fishing on walleye fishing on Dale Hollow fishing at night under hydro glow lights (a great product we sell!) on lake points with drop offs and grass bed edges. Our techniques include jigging, live bait “snagging” and casting – casting a variety of lures – blade baits and jigging spoons. You will want to anchor up and be in place at least an hour before sunset. It is best to spend time during daylight hours “scouting” these lake points, grass beds or drop offs so you are not disoriented at night. We then begin day trips in June, running through October.

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do! Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

