KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Capt. Jim Durham

DATE OF REPORT: October 2023

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

KENTUCKY MUSKIE CHARTERS – CAVE RUN LAKE

The fall, winter and early spring muskie fishing on Cave Run Lake, in Morehead KY with Kentucky Muskie Charters, produces fantastic big muskie on many days and the occasional 25 pounder as well! We cast Captain Jim “Magic” glide bait lures concentrating on main creek channel points as well as long sandy flats with lots of “hiding place” stumps. Our award-winning guide Bob Kisler can put you on huge fish!

TENNESSEE MUSKIE CHARTERS – DALE HOLLOW LAKE

Similar to Cave Run Lake, the late winter and early spring muskie fishing on Dale Hollow Lake produces fantastic big muskie on many days, with the chance of nailing a true giant of 40 pounds or better! On Dale Hollow, as the owner I handle the muskie charters, I troll handmade antique lures (at least 100 years old), concentrating in the backs of creeks in 20 feet of water or less, following old roadbeds.

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON THE CLINCH RIVER

Captain Jim’s StriperFun Guide Service Clinch River Adventures in Tazwell Tennessee. The Clinch River rises in Virginia and flows southwest into TN. We fish the upper Clinch River above Norris Lake, near Tazewell TN. StriperFun guides use huge gizzard shad for bait. We also catch big stripers casting a variety of artificial lures! StriperFun offers day trips on the Clinch River year-round (weather permitting). Your limit is 2 fish a piece 24 inches or longer. Catch and release is allowed.

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

