KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Capt. Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service

DATE OF REPORT: November 2023

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

WALLEYE FISHING ON THE POWELL, CLINCH AND HOLSTON RIVERS IN EASTERN TN – CHEROKEE LAKE STRIPERS AND HYBRIDS – CUMBERLAND RIVER SAUGER – WALLEYE IN TN! POWELL, CLINCH AND HOLSTON RIVERS IN EASTERN TN

Tennessee Walleye Charters offers Walleye charters on the Holston, Powell or Clinch Rivers in Eastern TN. This walleye fishing begins November 15th and running through the end of March! We troll Captain Jim Special Walleye lures! Be sure to book your walleye trips on the Powell, Holston or Clinch Rivers in Eastern TN! You are really going to love this exciting way to fish in these beautiful rivers!

CHEROKEE LAKE

The striper – hybrid fishing on Cherokee Lake (near Knoxville TN) is very popular with our clients. Throughout the fall we troll Captain Jim Special Umbrella rigs 10 to 30 feet deep on suspended schools of fish, concentrating on main creek channel points. The striper and hybrid fishing is simply off the charts! 20 and 30 fish days are frequent (TN allows catch and release! With three full-time guides StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake year-round (weather permitting).

CUMBERLAND RIVER SAUGER – WALLEYE IN TENNESSEE!

We begin each fall sauger – walleye fishing on the Cumberland River (north central TN). Our techniques include jigging live bait and trolling Captain Jim Special Walleye lures. These trips begin December 1st and run through March 31st. The fishing is phenomenal! All of these above trips book up far in advance!

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do!

Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

