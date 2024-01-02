KY / TN FISHING REPORT

By Capt. Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more……

DATE OF REPORT: January 2024

Greetings to my readers! I hope the world finds you and your family doing well!

COME VISIT LAKE CUMBERLAND, CHEROKEE AND NORRIS LAKE FOR FABULOUS WINTERTIME STRIPER FISHING TRIPS – BIG MUSKIE ON DALE HOLLOW AND CAVE RUN LAKE!

LAKE CUMBERLAND, CHEROKEE AND NORRIS LAKE STRIPER FISHING

For decades, as the owner, I have spent the fall and winter months on the above waterways “trolling” Captain Jim Special Umbrella rigs for stripers! For customers that want to experience this exciting way to “fool” stripers on artificial lures (AND NOT HAVE TO GET UP AND CATCH BAIT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT!), the trolling of umbrella rigs is one of the hottest ways to present a “schooling” effect of lures to the big stripers. I run four (4) Captain Jim Special umbrella rigs at a time, trolling them at 2.2 MPH in about 25 to 35 feet of water all winter. It is “Kabam and Kapow”, with umbrella rigs getting “ripping down” so hard the rod tips are in the water in 1/10th of a second!

Book a trip on one of these waterways and have a blast or go to our website to order your own Captain Jim Special umbrella rigs!

BIG MUSKIE ON DALE HOLLOW AND CAVE RUN LAKE

Captain Jim Fishing also offers muskie charters on Cave Run Lake in Morehead KY and on Dale Hollow Lake in TN. Muskie is a very elusive fish, known as the fish of 10,000 casts. Although they are not caught as often as other species, they are extremely cherished and revered trophy fish!

Cave Run Lake, located in the northernmost portion of the Daniel Boone National Forest, is just 60 miles east of Lexington Kentucky. It is one of the top “big” muskie lakes in America!

Dale Hollow Lake holds the record for the most muskie caught over 50 inches, held by my dear friend EC Reagan, who passed away a couple of years ago. I am blessed that he shared with me his techniques, lures (I troll his antique handmade muskie lures!) and honey holes. Since the muskies in Dale Hollow have to be 50 inches long just to keep one, this keeps the population of huge fish healthy and protected.

Call us at 931-403-2501 to book your fishing trip of a lifetime for stripers or muskie!

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do! Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full State licensing and insurance, all Captain Jim’s Guide Service guides (16 guides on 16 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.