KY / TN November Fishing Report

By Captain Jim Durham

Provided by Captain Jim Durham, Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Marine Electronics and much more…… Date of report: November 2026.

Greetings to my readers! I hope the world finds you and your family doing well!

LAKE CUMBERLAND AND CHEROKEE LAKE STRIPERS – CUMBERLAND RIVER STRIPER, SAUGER AND WALLEYE LAKE CUMBERLAND

The fall striper fishing on Lake Cumberland (southern KY) is terrific, with limits of nice 10-to-15-pound stripes caught on many days and the occasional 20 pounder as well! We troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep concentrating on main creek channel points. We also cast and troll Captain Jim “Striper Magic” lures. With multiple full-time guides, StriperFun offers day trips on Lake Cumberland year-round (weather permitting).

CHEROKEE LAKE

The striper–hybrid fishing on Cherokee Lake (near Knoxville, TN) is very popular with our clients. Throughout the fall we troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep and also downline on suspended schools of fish, concentrating on main lake creek channel points. Beginning in December we then troll Captain Jim umbrella rigs!

The striper and hybrid fishing is simply off the chart! 20 and 30 fish days are frequent. (TN allows catch and release!) With multiple full-time guides StriperFun offers day trips on Cherokee Lake year-round (weather permitting).

CUMBERLAND RIVER STRIPER AND SAUGER – WALLEYE IN TENNESSEE!

As we are coming into November, the cool weather causes the bite to get even better! As the weather begins to cool, the “monster” stripers begin to fatten up! We use live 3-pound trout as bait! With multiple USCG licensed guides to provide charter services for our clients, fall on the Cumberland River annually is a great time to fish!

We begin each fall sauger—walleye fishing on the Cumberland River (north central TN). Our techniques include jigging live bait and trolling with a variety of lures. These trips begin in late November and run through March 31st. The fishing is phenomenal.

All of these above trips book up in advance! Get your trip booked today!

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do! Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full State licensing and insurance, all Captain Jim’s Guide Service guides (19 guides on 18 waterways) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.