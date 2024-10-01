KY / TN October Fishing Report

By Capt. Jim Durham

Owner StriperFun Guide Service, Tennessee and Kentucky Walleye, Bass, Crappie and Muskie Charters, Superbaittanks.com, Captain Jim Lures and Marine Electronics and much more… DATE OF REPORT: October 2024.

Greetings to my readers! I hope that the world finds you and your family doing well!

KENTUCKY MUSKIE CHARTERS – CAVE RUN LAKE

The fall, winter and early spring Muskie fishing on Cave Run Lake in Morehead KY with Kentucky Muskie Charters produces fantastic big muskie on many days and the occasional 25 pounder as well! We cast Captain Jim “Magic” glide bait lures concentrating on main creek channel points as well as long sandy flats with lots of “hiding place” stumps. Our award-winning guide Bob Kisler can put you on huge fish!

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON THE CUMBERLAND RIVER

Captain Jim’s StriperFun Guide Service Cumberland River Adventures fishes in the Cumberland River because the stripers are much larger in the Cumberland River system than other freshwater areas. CLIENTS HAVE COME TO SEE US FROM LITERALLY ALL OVER THE WORLD. Over 15 stripers are caught annually in excess of 50 pounds and 40-pound fish are not uncommon. The smallest fish (we generally catch daily) is over 3 feet long! These fish mostly eat high protein rainbow trout, large gizzard shad and skipjack and also fight the current all day, making them much heavier and stronger than “lake” fish. This fishing is not for the faint of heart however! These big fish hit like freight trains, making long powerful runs in the constantly flowing waters of the river! We use large rods, heavy duty reels, 50-pound test line and titanium hooks!

When a big river striper comes after a large bait, the bait will be tail dancing all over the surface trying to get a way. Sometimes the “dance” will last half a minute (as you watch the big predator circling the prey!) until the striper finally gets the big bait then its “Kabam”!! The rod gets yanked down and the reel is screaming! We also catch huge fish casting Captain Jim Special (see our website store) Striper Magic “glide” baits!

We fish all year, but late summer and fall are great months to fish!

It is great to be alive and be a “free” American! I look forward to seeing all of you this year on the water. Always remember to stop and shake the hand of a person in uniform or wearing garb that shows they are a veteran! Their service is why you speak English, can vote and can enjoy the freedoms you do! Until next time, blue skies and tight lines!

With full State licensing and insurance, all Captain Jim’s Guide Service guides (6 guides on 18 waterways in 4 states) can take you on a safe, fun and unforgettable fishing adventure! Check out all of our fishing services as well as our exclusive “online” store at www.striperfun.com or call 931-403-2501 to make reservations today.

