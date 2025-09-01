KY / TN September Fishing Report

By Jim Durham

DATE OF REPORT: September 2025

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON THE CUMBERLAND RIVER

Captain Jim’s StriperFun Guide Service Cumberland River Adventures fishes in the Cumberland River because the stripers are much larger in the Cumberland River system than other freshwater areas. CLIENTS HAVE COME TO SEE US FROM LITERALLY ALL OVER THE WORLD. Over 10 Stripers are caught annually in excess of 50 pounds and 40-pound fish are not uncommon. The smallest fish (we generally catch daily) is over 3 feet long! These fish mostly eat high protein rainbow trout and skipjack and also fight the current all day, making them much heavier and stronger than “lake” fish. This fishing is not for the faint of heart however! These big fish hit like freight trains, making long powerful runs in the constantly flowing waters of the river! We use large rods, heavy duty reels, 50-pound test line and titanium hooks!

When a big river striper comes after a large bait, the bait will be tail dancing all over the surface trying to get a way. Sometimes the “dance” will last half a minute (as you watch the big predator circling the prey!) until the striper finally gets the big bait then its “Kabam”!! The rod gets yanked down and the reel is screaming! We also catch huge fish casting Captain Jim Special (see our website store) Striper Magic “glide” baits. We fish all year, but late summer and fall are great months to fish!

STRIPER FUN GUIDE SERVICE ON LAKE CUMBERLAND

The late summer striper fishing on Lake Cumberland (southern KY) is terrific, with limits of nice 10-to-15-pound stripes caught on many days and the occasional 20 pounder as well! We troll live bait on planer boards 10 to 30 feet deep concentrating on main creek channel points. We also cast Captain Jim “Striper Magic” lures to surfacing fish. With multiple full-time guides StriperFun offers day trips on Lake Cumberland year-round (weather permitting).

It is great to be alive and be a "free" American!

