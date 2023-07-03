Lake Hiwassee Stripers Murphy & Western NC

By Shane Goebel

If slaying schooling summertime stripers and hybrids is what you want, then look no further. Lake Hiwassee offers some of the best striper fishing in the southeast, and we are so privileged to be slap-dab in the middle of it all here at Big Ol’ Fish Guiding service.

July’s warm summer temps really get these deep mountain stripers & hybrids schooled up. It’s definitely the time of year to catch tons and tons of hard fighting fish. When I say “tons” I mean it’s not uncommon for us to catch 40 to 50 fish in like an hour. I’m talking crazy fun! Checkout our Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service Facebook and Instagram and see for yourself.

Currently, Lake Hiwassee is at full pool. Water clarity is clear throughout the lake, and water temps are in the low 80’s. Striper fishing has been excellent. We have been loading the boat with some big fish in good quantities, averaging 25 to 35 stripers and hybrids every morning. The early-morning hours and evening bites are your best times to see action.

As far as technique, it’s been all down lines for us. With water temps on the rise the fish are moving to deeper water. Target creek mouths and points off the main lake channel. Also, during the hot sunny days of summer, search out areas with some good shade. The majority of our fish have been caught from Point 7 to the dam.

The top-water bite has been amazing as well. Keep a spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag surface-busting fish. The fish will continue to school up through the next couple months and will move to even deeper water. Just remember to keep an eye on your electronics and watch for schools of stripers when cruising the lake. Also, remember to try to get the fish back into the water as quickly as possible after they are caught. These warm summer water temps are hard on stripers and often they’ll die if you don’t get a quick release.

July is a fantastic month for catching a lot of trophy stripers on this Western North Carolina lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1-rated guide service put you on some of Lake Hiwassee’s best trophy stripers during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Murphy, NC’s and Blairsville, Georgia’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Nottely (in North Georgia), Chatuge , and Lake Blue Ridge in Blue Ridge, GA.

So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

Shane Goebel owns Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service and is a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team. See the website at www.bigolfish.com or call (828) 361-2021