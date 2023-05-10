Lake Hiwassee Trophy Stripers

Springtime Striper Fishing in Murphy, NC

By Shane Goebel

It’s that time of year! Monster trophy stripers on Lake Hiwassee are firing up and it don’t get better than this!. Yup, it’s May….our favorite time of year for the big-uns. I’m talking about those reel screaming, explosive hits that will make you wanna smack your granny it’s so awesome. No offense to granny, but this is most definitely the best time of year for trophy fish.

May’s warmer weather and longer days get these stripers in the mood for some heavy post/pre spawn feeding. We’ll also start catching numbers as well. And let me tell you about catching these beasts on some ultra-lite tackle too. Shew-wee, talk about fun! There’s nothing more exhilarating then catching a striper on a crappie rod with lite line lol.

So, if you're looking for something to do or are an avid fisherman looking for that record fish, give us holler and get your fish on with the area's #1 guide service. We specialize in striper and hybrid fishing.

Currently Lake Hiwassee is around 15 feet below full pool. Clarity is mostly clear and slightly stained in the rivers. Water temps have been in the low 60’s. The striper bite has been wicked insane lately! We are starting to catch some good numbers. It’s not uncommon for us to catch 15 to 30 stripers a morning. The majority of our stripers have been in the 15 to 30 pound range.

In the early part of the month, you’ll still find a lot of these fish in their spring spawning areas in the backs of creeks and in the river. As the month progresses, they’ll start working their way back to deeper water in the mouths of creeks and around shallow humps all over the lake. The early morning and late afternoon bite has been the best for catching these beasts.

Pulling planer boards and free lines with live herring will be your best technique. As the sun comes up, it never hurts to throw out a couple of down lines. Try to pay attention to areas that are holding a lot of baitfish—the stripers will be close by. Also, watch for an awesome top-water bite to fire up. I always like to keep a Red Fin or a spook at the ready to work the banks as we troll around. Just keep an eye out for busting fish.

May is a fantastic month for catching a lot of trophy stripers on this Western North Carolina lake.

We also serve Lakes Nottely and Chatuge (in North Carolina), and Lake Appalachia for smallmouth and trout.

Shane Goebel owns Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service and is a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team. See the website at www.bigolfish.com or call (828) 361-2021