Lake Monroe & St. Johns River Fishing Forecast – October

The 9th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby begins November 1st – This year there will be over $7,500 in prizes! Don’t miss the kick-off meeting on October 30th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm – with Gander now closed, check the new Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine website https://coastalanglermag.com/orlando for location announcement! This is the first opportunity to register. All anglers receive the official Derby Photo Token and Derby Ruler if needed, previous Derby rulers are OK. After the kick-off meeting, the only way to enter this FREE tournament is to visit one of the Derby sign-up locations. Visit www.cfshadderby.com for complete details.

October is the month we experience the highest water levels in the St. Johns River system. Thanks to hurricane Irma, there is plenty of extra water for the fish to hide. Love bugs and the first cold front signal the arrival of the fall season. The Central Florida black crappie bite is on. Bass will readily take spinner baits like the trusted Johnson Beetle Spin, rattling crankbaits like the famous Rattle Trap, topwater chuggers like a Rebel Pop-R, and soft plastic worms (dark colors especially blue/black) and swimbaits like a Gambler EZ Swimmer. With high water levels, look for feeding largemouths in shallow, two feet or less. Crappies in the early season are found in the lakes, they move into the deep river bends after the second cold front.

To catch crappie, simply tie a small jig on 8 lb. test monofilament and tip with a minnow. Take that minnow