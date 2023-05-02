Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – April 2023

As a guide, I’m constantly being asked “why have you picked this place to fish”? With today’s tech world such as live scope, down/side scan and etc are all great tools to help, but knowing the body of water and what areas to pinpoint only comes from hard-work and experience. I love guiding, putting smiles on people’s faces and to give them memories and fish stories that will last their lifetime.

The crappie bite will begin to slow down as the end of April approaches. Specks can still be caught in deeper water in the river and canals and out on the lake but expect the bite to be slow. The bream bite is in full swing, so if you like fishing with ultra-light spinning gear and tackle then bream/shell cracker fishing is for you. Bream can be caught in the river along the drop-offs and out in the lake around areas like Buckhead Ridge; parts of Kings Bar; 2nd- 4th points; Indian Praire canal area; Horse Island; Fish Eating Bay and parts of the Shoal. The bass will be feeding on the bream up in the shallows as well as chasing shad in/around grass clumps and along the outer grass edges. April and May are a good time to throw some top water lures. Popping frogs; swim baits; swim jigs; worms; senkos; rattle traps; spinner baits and flipping/pitching creature-style lures are all good choices to have rigged up and ready to go.

To book a trip you can call me direct at 863-228-7263. You can log onto my website and check out the updated customer catches, rates, hotel recommendations, how to purchase your fishing license etc. www.southfloridabassfishing.com I would like to say a big thank you to my customers and friends for their prayers getting me through breast cancer. Capt. Angie’s Sponsors: Mercury Marine; Toho Marine and Caymas boats; Lews; BnM Poles; Mid-South Tackle; G-Loomis; Real Magic; Bullet Weights; Maui Jim; Gill; Gene Larew; Pradco Brands; Fin Line; Power Pole and MegaStrike.