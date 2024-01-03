Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – January 2024

Bass and crappie fishing is in full swing. This is prime spawn time and will continue through early springtime, so book some great fishing trips for big bass and specks. The water level has remained higher than normal, which makes for good fishing. The main areas around the lake have been really good ranging from Observation Shoal to the Monkey Box and on up the North Shore, parts of Kings Bar, Hendry Creek and areas around J & S. The crappie bite is on fire! Colors that are catching specks range from white, green, pinks and orange. The best color to use is what you have the most confidence in. The nighttime minnow fisherman are catching them good in the lake and the Kissimmee River. The daytime minnow bite has been producing huge slabs and limits of delicious black crappie.

Lures that have been catching bass are – swim jigs/swim baits; worms; flipping/pitching creature- style lures like crawdads; spinner baits; shallow crank baits; spooks and devil horses. Colors to consider – black/blue; white; red shad; June bug; tilapia and Okeechobee craw. A kind reminder to prep your boat for launch in the boat prepping lane not after you back up to the ramp. Be safe and hydrate, plus don’t forget your sunscreen even on cloudy days.

To book fishing in Lake Okeechobee for bass or crappie call 863-228-7263. Check out www.southfloridabassfishing. com. I can accommodate trips that require more than one boat and multiple day trips. I also give Veteran and one-person trip discounts. I also offer my customers a special Hampton Inn room rate, inquiry when booking. Capt. Angie’s Sponsors: Toho Marine; Mercury Marine; BnM Poles; Mid-South; Reel Magic; Gene Larew; Gill; Bullet Weights; Lews; G-Loomis; Tru-Turn and Maui Jim.