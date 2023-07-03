Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – July 2023

The lake has been fishing well for both bass and bream. Early morning timeframe is best to beat the heat and afternoon rains and thunderstorms. Live bait and artificial lures have been catching some nice quality bass. For the lure bite, popping frogs, swim baits, slowly working top water lures, worms, senkos and swim jigs in colors white; Junebug; red shad; watermelon red; tilapia and black. Fishing with live shiners on a free line tipped with just a pegged bobber has been producing some great fast action around the bluegill beds.

For bluegill fishing, both live red worms and crickets have been producing limits, but I prefer fishing with crickets vs. worms only because I seem to catch less catfish and gar. If you’re targeting shellcrackers, use both crickets and worms. The key to getting them to bite quicker is to hook the worm so that both ends wiggle and catching them when the moon phase is just right. Areas on the west and north side has been the areas to fish, the water may be stained on the outside/middle areas so try the middle to inside areas where you’ll find the break in the color line, that is a good starting point then work some inside key areas then on out in some key areas like Lilly pads mixed with Kissimmee grass or reeds. When looking for bream they like a sandier type of bottom and shell crackers prefer a harder bottom area such as shell rock.

The Kissimmee River is producing both bass and bream bites and crappies are still being caught around the bridge pilings and on out towards the mouth of the river.