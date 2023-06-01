Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – June 2023

Record catch weights for bass tournaments were shattered in May as the top 20 boats boasted 30 pounds plus! These bass were caught in areas ranging from Clewiston up to the North-end like Dyess Ditch; Horse Island areas; Tin House and 2nd-4th point (Buckhead Ridge) areas. The lures that were used were popping frogs; swim baits; senkos; flipping/pitching creature-style lures and top water Devil’s Horse and Zara Spook. A lot of big bags this time of year are all about catching that moon phase just right when the bass feed on the bream on the beds or follow the bream into the shallows as they move into spawn.

Some customers who call are asking about catching crappie. Specks can still be caught in the river, canals, and the outside vegetation line near Tin House. The bite can be slow, but specks can still be caught. If you want some faster action, the bream and bass bite are great. The bream action will be catching them on ultra-light spinning gear tipped with a small live red work or crickets. If you want to catch some sharpies (small fingerling catfish) along with some bream, they tend to eat the worms a bit better. Don’t rule out fishing the river along the rock ledges as these breams will move up to the edge to spawn and is great fishing. To book your next fishing trip on the big O call 863-228-7263 or check out Capt. Angie’s website where you’ll find customer catches, fishing reports, hotel recommendations, guide rates and etc. www.southfloridabassfishing.com is the website for all your information to book the trip. Angie is old-fashioned, so if you have any questions just call on the phone. Capt. Angie’s sponsors: Toho Marine (St. Cloud, Fl); Mercury Marine; Real Magic; Tru-Turn hooks; Lews; BnM Poles; Mid-South Tackle; Bullet Weights; G-Loomis; Maui Jim; Gill; Gene Larew and Pradco Brands.