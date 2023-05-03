Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – May 2023

The main crappie spawn is over, but you can still catch them around bridge pilings and along structures in the Kissimmee River. Use small minnows or a round jig head tipped with your favorite plastic tail in white or chartreuse. The breams are on the beds and will continue to spawn in the shallows all summer long especially around the full and new moon phases. To catch bream, use live crickets or small red worms. Areas for bream: Harney Pond canal; the Monkey Box and Observation Shoal; Dyess Ditch; Indian Praire; Kissimmee River; Hendry Creek and the J & S lock area.

Lake Okeechobee’s water level at 14 feet means the Corp of Engineers will discharge water into the St. Lucie canal and Caloosahatchee River systems lowering the level to 12 ft which is great for emergent vegetation but not so good for boaters who are unfamiliar with the lake. Meanwhile, the bass bite is great using wild golden shiners and artificial lures. For the lure bite a popping frog and swim bait have been working well – the bass are feeding in the shallows on the spawning bream. Other lures to use are worms, toads, and rattle traps. Soft plastic lure colors: Junebug; redbug; black/blue; white; tilapia; cichlid; green pumpkin and watermelon red. Areas to catch bass are the same mentioned above for the bream and crappie.

Capt. Angie will be available for guided trips all summer and offers a discounted rate on a 4-hour live bait trip for two people for $300.00 including 2 dozen shiners. You will get the latest tips you can apply to fishing your home waters. Discounted rates for one-person trips and the military are available. For trip info visit www.southfloridabassfishing.com or call 863-228-7263. Capt Angie’s Sponsors: Sponsors: Toho Marine (St. Cloud, Florida); Mercury Marine; BnM Poles; Bullet Weights; Lews; Real Magic; MidSouth Tackle; Pradco Brands; Gill; Maui Jim; G-Loomis; Gene Larew and Caymas boats.