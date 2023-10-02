Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – October 2023

The current lake level has been around the 15 ft mark and the water temperature is in the high 80’s. The bass will start schooling on small shad in and around the grass edges. The size is perfectly suited for a 3/8 oz. or 1/2 oz. Rattle Trap in the popular color silver with blue back – white would be another good choice. Double willow leave spinner baits with chartreuse and white skirts are producing as are some top water lures like spooks; chug bugs; bang o lures and devil’s horse. Shad, bluegill and white color patterns have been producing some exciting action. The senko and worm bite has been producing bites all summer long in colors black/blue; tilapia; watermelon/ red; Junebug and redbug. Lots of popping frogs worked in and around lily pads; grass edges and pockets provide some fast, fun action. Work swim baits within these similar areas. Areas to try for bass – Dyess Ditch; around Horse Island; some parts of Indian Prairie and Tin House; Buckhead pole; some areas around Kings Bar; some scattered areas over on the east around J & S canal and areas inside Grassy and a few places in Eagle Bay.

The breams are still being caught around the moon phases but not in heavy numbers like earlier at the start of the spawn season – you can still catch your limit. Live red worms and crickets rigged on ultra-light spinning tackle are best. Crappies are still being caught mainly in the deeper water in the river and canal systems. The bite is slow, but you can still catch them jigging around 13-18ft depths around the bridge pilings and other deep-water structures. To book your next fun filled, exciting family day fishing Lake Okeechobee call 863- 228-7263 or check out Angie’s website at www.southfloridabassfishing. com. Now is the time to book your upcoming trip of a lifetime and to see and experience the natural scenery only Okeechobee offers. Veteran discounts and group trips are available. Capt. Angie’s sponsors are: Mercury Marine; Toho Marine; Bullet Weights; Gene Larew; Pradco brands; Gill; Mid-South Tackle; BnM Poles; Buff; Navionics; Tru-Turn; MegaStrike and Maui Jim.