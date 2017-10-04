Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – October

Bass fishing on Lake Okeechobee has been excellent with the best being early mornings and late afternoon until about dark. The bream spawn is just about over but some can be found and caught on the beds using live crickets or red worms rigged on light spinning tackle. The morning and evening fishing offers a prime time to brush up on your top-water skills using a devil’s horse or zara spook or pop-r aiming for the holes in the grass edges. As the morning bite wains and the sun starts to get a little higher, I slow my presentation down but still fish the grass edges/ holes using worms and senkos worked slowly and methodically. I keep my flipping stick handy and ready to go to expound on the thicker grass clumps where it provides some shade for the bass. I typically have it rigged with a creature-style like a Gene Larew hoo-daddy or crawdad or senko, depending on how thick the cover is. I also have a spinner bait or rattle trap rod rigged and ready to catch any schooling bass that come up.

Color patterns for plastics are junebug, red shad, green-pumpkin and black/blue. For shallow cranks stick with a shad or a bluegill or crawdad color depending on the water clarity and where you’re fishing. Areas on the lake to try the next time you’re out on Okeechobee: dynamite holes located off the rim canal; parts of east/west wall; around Rita/kreamer island and parts of observation shoal. Monkey box/Dupree bar especially around dyes ditch and point of horse island; parts of the north shore including the pass and a few areas on kings bar.

-tipped jig to the up wind side of the lake and slow troll it behind the boat fishing with the wind at about 1.2 mph. The more rods you can deploy, the better. When you catch a fish, mark the spot on your GPS. When you get to the other side of the lake, go back and repeat making sure to troll over your newly found crappie spots.