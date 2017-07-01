Lake Okeechobee South End

By Capt. Mark Shepard

July is going to be another amazing and interesting month for Lake Okeechobee bass fishing. The warm summer months are here. Artificial baits will continue to dominate the fishing on the Lake. Bass will not be the only species you can catch during these summer months.

Lake Okeechobee has been consistently dropping. As the water levels continue to drop on the Lake, the bass begin to push into larger schools. At the time of this forecast, the water is hovering around 11 feet above sea level. Levels will continue to fluctuate as the rain storms move in throughout the summer months.

Navigation is still difficult and I advise getting with a professional that can guide you on where and how to operate. Lake Okeechobee has rocky bottoms and boulders that have helped in the past keep the structure of the lake present. You have to be careful and idle in key areas where they may be present. The rim ditch is always a safe place to travel and fish if you do not want to explore the options and flats on the lake.

One of the best things about Lake Okeechobee is its vast amount of species you can catch. During July, blue gill will be in full spawn. The bass love when the bluegill are bedding just like the bluegill loving when the bass bed. Each has an opportunity to feed on the abundance of fry and eggs. Largemouth bass also feed heavily on the bluegill, which makes for a great artificial bite.

Light tackle dominates this time of year. There is nothing like throwing light lines and rods in open water. The bass are in schools and can be easily targeted if you know where they are moving and following prey. Artificial baits can be used this time of year because you can easily match the hatch.

Soft plastics are one of the most effective techniques for catching the schooling largemouth bass. A Bass Assassin “Boss Shiner” or a Berkley Power Bait “Ripple Shad” in black and blue or green pumpkin have been catching them. These color patterns will match the abundance of bluegill on the lake. Skim these baits over a school and hold on for the fight of your life. The grass edges are also key in catching the largemouth bass that are tight underneath waiting for your bait to cross its nose.

The Berkley “Flicker Minnow” is also affective bait this time of year for largemouth. The bluegill will also hit this if they are aggravated enough. You have to hunt out the bluegill if you want to be extra successful in catching them. Live bait is the most effective technique to catch bluegills, especially crickets, night crawlers and minnows. Shell crackers or red ear sunfish can also be caught this time of year. They are located and can be targeted like bluegill.

As always please be safe will fishing. Share your passion for the sport with someone you care about and bring new eyes to the sport. This is Captain Mark Shepard with your July Lake Okeechobee Bass Fishing Forecast. Do not miss out on your adventure to catch these amazing largemouth bass here on Lake Okeechobee. Fishing is only going to get better. Tight lines!

