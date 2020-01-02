Lake Russell Winter Fishing Report

By Wendell Wilson

I will be the first to admit that fishing in the middle of winter is not for everybody. This simply means there are more fish to be had by those few anglers willing to put on warm clothes and get out on the water. Some very impressive catches can be made during this time. Often, the largest individual specimens of a species are taken in cold temperatures.

On Lake Russell, we will be spending most of our time in deep water around schools of bait. Often, but not always, there will be loons and seagulls in the area. Expect to encounter bass, perch, and stripers in these places. They can best be caught on medium minnows or jigging spoons. Also, have an A-rig ready to cast at surface feeding fish.

It may not be “a day in the sun” wearing short sleeves. But at the end of the day when you look back on all the fish you caught, I hope you will think it was worth it.

Wendell Wilson / Wilson’s Guide Service / 706-283-3336