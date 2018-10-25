by Paul Tyre

Water temperature: 81- 85 degrees, clarity: slight stain to clear.

The bass fishing on Lake Seminole has been fair. Our temperatures have remained 10 to 12 degrees above average which has kept the water temperature up. With anticipated cooler weather on the way, the bass fishing on Seminole should start heating up.

If planning a trip to Lake Seminole in November, there are three baits you must have in your tackle box; a buzzbait, a crankbait and a heavy jig! Let’s start with the buzzbait. I prefer a chartreuse and white Strike King Tour Grade buzzbait. It is 3/8 ounce and casts very well. It has a squeak that triggers explosive strikes from Lake Seminole’s big bass! Use this lure to cover water quickly and fish it around the main lake grass lines where bait is present.

Next is a square bill crankbait. One of my favorites is a Strike King 1.5 Square Bill. This bait has an incredible hunting action that draws the bass to it by varying its movement as you retrieve it from the edges of the grass lines pretty much anywhere there is bait present. I use a Powell Glass Rod which allows the bass to take the bait deeper and creates better hook sets. I use a 6:3:1 gear ratio reel and 15-pound fluorocarbon line.

Last, but not least, is the Strike King Hack Attack Jig in a 1 to 1 1/4 ounce weight in black and blue or green pumpkin tipped with a Strike King Rage Craw fished on 65-pound Cortland’s Master Braid. It is best used by pitching along the deeper grass line edges in 10 to 14 feet of water. This bigger profile bait creates a reaction strike from Lake Seminole monsters by allowing the legs to flutter which resembles a bait they can’t resist.

The crappie on Lake Seminole have started bunching up and are being caught out of 10 to 12 feet of water in the Spring Creek arm of the lake. They’re of good size and are being caught on minnows and jigs.

We had a great early teal season by the looks of them coming in at Wingate’s Lodge. It looks like we’re going to have an awesome duck season by the numbers being seen on the lake. So far, I’ve seen canvas backs, wood ducks and ringnecks in good numbers.

To schedule a fall fishing adventure on beautiful Lake Seminole, give me a call at (850) 264-7534 or email me at [email protected]