by Ken Sturdivant

Lake Sinclair is down 1.5 feet with the water temperature in the 70’s.

Bass fishing is a little better as the cool nights move in. There are more fish moving shallow into the coves and creeks. Topwater baits early morning and on low light conditions is fair. Bites could occur most anywhere in shallow water, since fish are scattered from main lake banks to the back of coves, but the majority of action should be inside coves and creeks. Seawalls, docks, lay downs, stumps and grass can all hold fish. The best approach is to move and cast quickly till the best bait and cover are found. Some proven baits are a Pop R, Chug Bug, and buzzbaits. Spinnerbaits could also be good, especially if fish are holding tight to cover. With much of the lake stained, stay with more noisy baits.

After topwater fishing has slowed, crankbaits, soft plastics and jigs should be tried in the same areas. Shad Raps in sizes #5 and #7 work well along the sides of docks. A ¼ ounce Rat-L Trap or Mann’s Baby One Minus should be tried in the back of coves. For soft plastics, try a Senko or Trick worm either weightless or with a small weight and rigged Texas style. A ¼ to 3/8 ounce dark colored jig with a Zoom Chunk trailer can also be a good producer. Work the jig slowly along bottom and in cover. Also try swimming the jig with occasional twitches.

In clearer water, look for fish holding along secondary points and flats in the coves and creeks. Depths should be 8 to 15 feet deep. Crankbaits like Rapala DT10 and DT16, Fat Free Shads in size #6 and size #7, and Norman DD22 and DD14 are good choices. Carolina rigs should also be tried.