Lake Toho Restoration Project Brings New Life to Shorelines

Conservation Florida and Sea & Shoreline have partnered on a major restoration project at East Lake Tohopekaliga, planting more than 250,000 native eelgrass plants across 50 acres of shoreline habitat. The effort will help improve water quality, restore critical fish and wildlife habitat, and support the long-term health of one of the Everglades’ important headwater lakes. The project is expected to benefit anglers, boaters, native wildlife, and the surrounding community for years to come.
Read more here: https://conservationfla.org/cflnews/conservation-fl-sea-and-shoreline-lake-toho-restore