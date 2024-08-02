Okeechobee Report & Forecast

By Capt. Angie Douthit

Fishing on Okeechobee has been best early in the mornings then again late afternoons after the temperatures cool off a bit and t-storms pass.

The bass and bluegill fishing is what’s biting now so if you’re heading out fishing for bass you’ll want a top water lure; swim jig/swim bait; senkos or 8-10 inch worms; spinner bait; flukes; popping frogs.

Color patterns that have been producing bites are: white; june bug; red bug; tilapia; Okeechobee craw and black on cloudier days. Areas to pinpoint lately have been around any good-size blue gill beds; transitional spots/areas that the bream are moving in/out as the spawning continues throughout the summer months.

If you are seeking to catch a few crappie get a very early start in the morning, fish deep water areas like the Kissimmee River and Canals around bridge pilings; drop-offs; ledges, etc.. The bite can be slow at times but remember this is summer and really not crappie time of year until the fall months when water temperature starts cooling off.

For bluegill fishing, an ultra-light spinning outfit works best with 4-6 lb mono line, small split shot weight for some added distance to your cast, small bobber if you prefer and either red wrigglers or crickets works best. Bluegill are being caught in very shallow water and closer to the outer edge grass lines. Bluegills like a little harder bottom, with/without vegetation, what matters the most is the “right type of bottom”.

Shell crackers on the other hand like a little more sandier bottom and prefer some type of vegetation. A lot of times you’ll catch shellies and bluegills in the same area.

Around bream beds you’ll also catch Mayan cichlid’s which is everywhere and they are aggressive and harass the bream when they are on the beds. I keep the cichlid’s and give them away at the boat ramp. We need to cut the cichlid population down and I hear they’re great to eat.

Areas to fish for bass are: Tin house; 2nd and 3rd points; parts of Kings Bar and Grassy; Taylor and J&S canals, especially J & S this time of year can be great, the canal has lots of humps, rock piles, etc. Parts of Indian Praire; Horse/Dyess Ditch; parts of the Monkey box and Observation Shoal and North/West side of Dupree Bar.

Please use extreme caution when boating, the water level is low and lots of areas of the lake are a hard cap coral rock bottom which is not lower unit friendly.

Want to get in on the early bass and crappie bite, now is the time to book your fun filled and productive day fishing Lake Okeechobee.

You can call me at 863-228-7263 and be sure to check out my webpage where you’ll find rates; hotel recommendations; purchase fishing licenses; what to bring; current customer pictures with their catches and etc.

A big shout out to my sponsors: Mercury Marine; Toho Marine; Lews; Real Magic; Mid-South Tackle; BnM Poles; G-Loomis; Bullet Weights; Gill; Navionics and Rapala.