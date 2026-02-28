Far From the Marina

By Stephe n Rampersand

We left Pace, Florida, just outside of Pensacola, where fishing has always meant salty air and sandy beaches. Our waters are defined by pompano in the surf, cobia cruising the shoreline, and long days spent on local piers casting hardtails or frozen cigar minnows for king mackerel, sailfish, and tuna.

South Florida is something else entirely, especially when fishing means ditches, canals, and ponds hidden in plain sight.

For months, my boys had been obsessed with peacock bass and snakeheads. These were not ordinary fish. Their colors looked painted on. Their reputations were built on aggression and violence at the end of a line. Fish known for explosive strikes, blistering runs, and the habit of launching themselves completely out of the water. It sounded like another country, not another region of Florida. Yet these fish are here, thriving in canals, ponds, and drainage systems all across Miami and the surrounding areas.

Peacock bass were introduced decades ago to help control invasive species and create a new freshwater fishery. They are true gamefish, fast, powerful, and relentless. Because they require warm water year-round, South Florida is the only place in the United States where they can survive. Snakeheads, along with other exotic species like knifefish, cichlids, exotic catfish, and oscars, arrived later through aquarium releases and accidental introductions. They quickly spread through the connected waterways, turning forgotten canals into wild and unpredictable fisheries. Aggressive, powerful, and completely unfamiliar to us, they felt more like something from the tropics than suburban Florida.

The idea of catching them was exciting.

The idea of where we would catch them felt strange and completely foreign.

As I started digging into the options online, it became clear this was not the kind of charter I was used to searching for. There were no glossy websites, no sponsored captains in logo-heavy jerseys, no promises wrapped in marketing language. This fishery lived mostly off the grid. It was run by everyday anglers who had grown up in South Florida and learned their waters the hard way, through years spent in backways and forgotten corners of the landscape.

From what I could tell, much of the fishing was not even done from boats. It happened from land, under highway bridges, along drainage ditches, and in residential neighborhoods where canals cut quietly between houses. It felt raw, improvised, and completely outside the traditional charter world I knew.

We followed a few captains online, watched their videos, studied the places they fished, and eventually reached out. Then we rolled the dice. We made our decision and booked the trip.

The long drive from the Panhandle to South Florida gave us plenty of time to imagine what might be waiting. Big fish. New species. Explosive strikes. Hours on the road allowed excitement to build and expectations to rise. By the time we arrived, the trip had already grown larger in our minds.

Then reality set in.

We pulled up to a house, not a marina. No dock. No boats in slips. Just a driveway and a truck waiting at the curb. My boys looked at me, then back at the truck. Iguanas moved through nearby yards, and dogs barked in the distance. A jon boat sat in the bed of the truck, and a bucket of minnows was strapped down beside a handful of rods.

Either we were about to give my boys the fishing experience of a lifetime, or we were about to spend a long day chasing internet promises down roadside canals. There was no way to know which one it would be.

I remember thinking how quickly disappointment can take the wind out of a kid’s sails. To be honest, I was concerned.

The captain stood waiting outside. There was no formal introduction and no rundown of the day. We loaded our gear into the back of the truck, and with a simple nod, we all climbed in.

The drive was quiet. We turned off the interstate and stopped near a fence. On the other side was a narrow canal that looked more like a drainage ditch than a fishery. That was the moment the doubt really settled in.

A Jon boat.

A bucket of minnows.

A roadside canal.

The boat slid into the water, a minnow went out, and the adventure officially began.

Within minutes a rod bent hard and the surface erupted. A peacock bass exploded from the canal, bright colors flashing as it jumped and shook. Then another. Then another. Just like that, the doubt began to dissolve.

Fish after fish came to the boat. Peacock bass in the three to five pound range mixed with solid largemouth bass. Fish chased bait to the surface and launched themselves clear of the water. My boys were laughing, shouting, comparing every catch. There were no scales. No measurements. It did not matter… Well, it always matters; but no time for that!

Two hours passed without any of us noticing. Even though none of us were ready to stop, the guide said he had another spot, one even better than the first. We loaded the jon boat back into the truck and headed out again.

The next stop was even harder to believe. An industrial parking lot with a pond hidden behind it, the kind of place you would drive past without slowing down. Once again the boat went in. Once again the rods bent almost immediately.

This time the fish were bigger. Stronger. About an hour in, I hooked something that stayed deep and pulled hard, peeling drag and refusing to surface. I was sure this was the giant peacock bass we had all been hoping for.

When it finally came up, everything stopped.

Snakehead.

Thick bodied. Powerful. Staring back at us like it belonged exactly where it was. The boys leaned in close, wide eyed. This was real, and unbelievably cool.

If the day had ended there, it would have been enough.

But there was one more stop.

We loaded the boat back into the truck and headed out one final time.

We pulled into a quiet neighborhood lined with massive homes and trimmed hedges. A small opening led to a beautiful pond with a fountain in the center. No boat this time. Just rods, minnows, and calm water.

Every cast produced something. Peacock bass. Largemouth bass. Bluegill. Cichlids. We were told to stay near the opening and fish around the fountain.

Then I heard my oldest yell, “I got him.”

I turned to see him running down the bank, rod doubled over, drag screaming. Ahead of him something was moving fast through the grass [on land]. I dropped my rod and began to run towards him.

As I got closer, I realized he had hooked the largest iguana I had ever seen in person. It leaped into the water and the fight continued. Thrashing. Swimming. Drag pulling. For five minutes he chased and fought this baby dinosaur, then spent nearly as much time figuring out how to get it out of the water and wrangle it long enough for a picture. He was completely locked in.

With the all important photos finally taken, he released it carefully. After a lightning quick run and a graceful belly slide, the iguana disappeared back into the water, leaving us standing in awe.

When it was over, he smiled, rod still in hand.

It was moments like this, scattered throughout the day, that reminded me what it was all really about.

It was never just the fish. It was about showing my boys that fishing is more than locations or species. It is curiosity and patience. It is the willingness to try something unfamiliar and trust that the water will teach you something if you give it the time. It was watching them learn that the best days on the water rarely look the way you expect them to.

Years from now my boys may not remember the exact number of fish we caught or how much they weighed. But they will remember standing beside their father, rods in hand, in places most people drive past without a second glance. They will remember the excitement of a bent rod, the laughter between bites, and the realization that real adventure often begins far from a marina.

My wish is that those moments will remain, as clear and vivid as the colors of a peacock bass exploding from a quiet canal.