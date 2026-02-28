Headwaters Reservoir: Chasing Florida’s Giants

If Florida is the bass fishing capital of the world, then Headwaters Reservoir (Fellsmere) is its crown jewel. While this 10,000-acre marvel produces year-round, March is the undisputed “magic hour.”

What sets Headwaters apart from other Florida lakes is its man-made habitat. Engineered with deep pits adjacent to shallow flats, it provides the perfect migration routes for bass moving from deep winter haunts to shallow spawning grounds. If you’re looking to land the double-digit trophy of a lifetime, there is quite literally no better time to have a line in the water.

As water temperatures stabilize, the “big girls”, massive female largemouth bass, move into the shallow, submerged vegetation to spawn. Unlike other times of the year when these fish are buried in deep cover or suspended in open water, March brings them right to the doorstep.

At this time of the year, the lake becomes a visual playground: Acres of crystal-clear water with mottled patches of fresh, green hydrilla allow you to spot massive females looking to spawn. Bass are naturally more aggressive this month, defending their territory against anything that swims by.

The reservoir is a jungle of hydrilla and lily pads. Rig a weightless swim senko, a chatter bait, or swim bait in various shades of black and blue to skim over the grass or drop into an opening. Or tempt the a wallhanger with a 9’ wild, golden shiner.

Got your attention? If you’re interested in a bass fishing guide trip to Headwaters, give me a call at 863-633-7335. Dates are filling quickly, so don’t delay, call today! We’ll fish for trophy largemouth bass using live or artificial bait; your choice! For more information on Headwaters and other guide (trips) outings for trophy largemouth bass, visit my website at morrellfishing.com.