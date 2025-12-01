Custom Made Noffo Knives

By Don Norton

I’m a knife collector. Along with some old stamps, a few old coins, and an extensive assortment of old fishing tackle, I started collecting old pocketknives as a young boy, and I’m always on the lookout to add a new knife to my growing collection.

So, when Doug Williams, a friend of mine who also collects knives, told me about meeting Mike Noffo at the recent annual Spring Lake Flea Market, I had to meet him for myself and maybe interview him for The Angler Magazine.

I gave Mike a call, and he invited me to his home and workshop on the east side of Lake Istokpoga in Lorida, Florida.

Mike was born and raised in Miami, Florida, where he attended the University of Miami before entering the construction field.

My immediate reaction to his workshop was shock and awe. The amount of equipment and the organization of all the parts required for knife construction were impressive. It was probably the cleanest and most organized workshop I’ve ever seen.

Mike spent a generous amount of time walking me through the laborious stages of making a knife, and I couldn’t help but wonder how he ever got started in knife-making to begin with.

As he walked me through the process of making a knife, he explained that he had spent over 40 years in the construction field, at the highest level, retiring in 2022. As an avid hunter and fisherman all his life, he had always collected knives and decided to learn how to make them himself. Like many people attempting to learn a new vocation or hobby, he turned to YouTube videos. Through watching the videos and his own trial and error, he developed a flawless system that creates functional and one-of-a-kind, beautiful knives.

Mike is not interested in mass-producing his knives; he prefers to build only a limited number each year. “This is something I enjoy doing,” he said as he continued walking me through the final stages of one of his classic knives.

It would take more space than I have to walk you through the entire process of making a single knife, but suffice it to say, it’s a long process.

Mike has learned his craft well. And surprisingly, for a handcrafted knife, Noffo Knives are reasonably priced. I bought one of his filet knives, although I may never use it to filet a fish.

Contact Mike if you’re interested in the fine craftsmanship of custom-made knives. You can reach him at 786-376-4291. I guarantee you’ll be impressed.