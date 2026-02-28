Okeechobee Report & Forecast

March Madness on Lake Okeechobee

By Capt. Robin Clegg

This has been an unusual winter for spec (crappie) fishing on the Lake. Low air temperatures followed by record-breaking heat, combined with the lake dropping to 12 feet, have made speckled trout fishing a challenge, especially for the anglers jigging.

But the lake’s water temperature is starting to stabilize. The last of the crappie (specs) are coming in to spawn, making Indian Prairie, Harney Pond, and the Kissimmee River the places to catch fish, especially right before the full moon.

Recently, spider rigging has been the best way of catching your limit. Try a Mafia rod, 8 to 14 ft., with a Garrard’s Tackle minnow on a number six gold hook at the end of six lb. test line. Approximately 10 to 14 ft. depth is where the fish are being caught. Nights are the most productive when the light on your boat is on. If you’re not into night fishing, be on the water an hour before dark or in the morning hour before daylight.

Whenever you choose to fish, be sure to stop in Garrard’s Tackle and get your equipment set up before you hit the lake. Garrard’s also offers guide services from knowledgeable anglers. Captain Bob, Captain Danny, or I will be happy to take you out for a day of fishing on Lake Okeechobee. Give us a call at 863-763-3416.