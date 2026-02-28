Okeechobee Report & Forecast

Capt. Angie Douthit

The current Lake Okeechobee water level is around 13.00 ft, so please use extreme caution for everyone’s safety. Given that we are already dealing with low water conditions this early in the season and even lower water levels moving forward, be prepared to see more than normal boat activity/fishing in deeper water areas such as the Kissimmee River and Canals this summer. Perhaps try fishing during the week to avoid the weekend traffic.

The bass and crappie bite have been good with days catching quantity and quality size bass and limits of crappie, so if you haven’t booked your fun time on the water, now is a good time to call me for your next family bass/crappie/bream trip.

Bass lures that are producing bites: swim jigs/chatter baits/swimming senkos/flapp’n shad/swim bait; worms; shallow crank baits; top water and flip’n pitching craws/senkos/. Color patterns are: white; bream/shad colors; tilapia; black/blue; Junebug; redbug; and watermelon/red or watermelon/purple.

Live-bait for bass has been producing, giving up some fun, consistent action. The crappie bite has been doing well with both live minnows and jigging. The advantage to jigging for crappie is that you can cover water quickly until you find an active area where they are concentrated, and you are able to get inside the grass areas. If you crappie fish with minnows, try starting along the lake’s grass edges or the River or Canals. Areas to try for Crappie and Bass have been Buckhead Ridge to 4th point; Horse Island; Harney Pond canal; certain parts of Observation Shoal on down towards Clewiston around the Blue Hole area; parts of Dupree Bar, Grassy, Kings Bar and some areas on the East side such as Hendry Creek and J&S. Crappie lure body colors can be: Chartreuse; Green’s; White; Yellow’s; some shades of Pink.

I hope this information helps you to have a more productive day fishing. To book a trip, call me at 863-228-7263 and be sure to check out my up-to-date website www.southfloridabassfishing.com. I am happy to answer all your questions/concerns; have availability to accommodate “group” trips; Veteran discounts; offer hotel discounts, and suggest “things to do” for those family members who’d rather take in the local sites.