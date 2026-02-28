Boca Granda Pass, Charlotte Harbor, and the Flats Report & Forecast

By Capt. Dave Stephens

As we bring in March, hopefully, we also bring in warmer weather. We had some seriously cold days at the beginning of February. During those cooler times, our game fish will migrate to warmer locations. Areas with deep water with dark bottoms. The deeper water provides a warmer bottom as the water cools from the surface down. The darker bottom absorbs heat, providing warmth on sunny days.

Charlotte Harbor is very fortunate to have many areas that offer this type of sanctuary. There are two main rivers that flow into the north end of the harbor. We have the Myakka River and the Peace River, both of which offer deep water for winter fishing. We also have miles of man-made canals that offer depth and warmth.

As the waters begin to warm, these fish will become more active and start to feed more heavily. The key to targeting fish that have been dormant for a while is patience. Slow down your presentation and the size of your bait if possible. While looking for fish beginning to transition to the flats, look for areas with access to deep water. These fish will stay close to these areas for a little while, just in case a cool front moves in. Cooler water does not mean the fishery shuts down; it just means you have to adapt and change your technique. Instead of a live well of pilchards, visit the local bait shop and get a few dozen shrimp. Slow your approach down, try fishing some deeper water. You may just be surprised how good it goes.

— Capt. Dave Stephens | 941-916-5769 | www.backbayxtremes.com