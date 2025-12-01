Boca Granda Pass, Charlotte Harbor, and the Flats — Report & Forecast

By Capt. Dave Stephens

Well, here we are in December. This month can be somewhat challenging. A lot depends on the weather. If we have a warmer month, we can go one way; if it’s cooler, we go another.

So, let’s start with a warmer month. If the weather continues to stay warm, with our water temperatures in the 70s, the snook bite will remain pretty consistent. Areas such as deeper creeks, residential canals, and deep cuts in the mangroves will be holding good numbers of fish. You can also expect to catch a few reds and trout.

If we are not so lucky and Mother Nature sends some cold fronts our way, dropping the water below 70 degrees? Well, for the most part, the snook bite will undoubtedly shut down till next spring. This is usually a sign to get the jig-heads out and start shrimp fishing. Fishing can be excellent at this time of year.

Fishing potholes and deep points can be very effective. Usually, the reds and trout move into these areas. If you can find some places with a limestone bottom, the sheep-head will also be around. The color of the jig is based on personal preference. I am a chartreuse guy. I like to use one just heavy enough to make contact with the bottom. So, I guess we have to sit back and see what Mother Nature has in store for us.

— Capt. Dave Stephens

941-916-5769 | www.backbayxtremes.com