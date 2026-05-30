Headwaters Reservoirs Update

By Captain Valerie Morrell

As we move into the summer months, the bass fishing at Headwaters Reservoir will stabilize. The spawn is over, and what a spring spawn it was! Fishing action was fast and frantic. The fish were willing to please the anglers who booked trips on the lake. A group of one adult and two 12-year-old boys who booked a 6-hour trip with me caught 74 fish between them! Needless to say, they were quite impressed by what Headwaters has to offer.

The sport of bass fishing has experienced many technological advancements over the decades: from the introduction of the first graph recorders to the evolution of GPS and side-imaging. However, nothing has disrupted the landscape as profoundly as forward-facing sonar (FFS). This technology has shifted the sport from a pursuit of “guessing” to a game of “precision,” fundamentally altering how anglers interact with the underwater world. Historically, bass fishing was a process of trial and error. Anglers relied on intuition, experience, and limited sonar data to identify potential fish-holding structure. They would cast blindly, hoping a fish was present and willing to bite. Forward-facing sonar has flipped that method on its head by providing a real-time, high-definition, directional view of the water column in front of the boat. While FFS was initially an expensive, cutting-edge tool reserved for elite professionals, it has rapidly become a staple for tournament anglers, fishing guides, and increasingly, the everyday hobbyist. Major marine electronics manufacturers, including Garmin, Lowrance, and Humminbird, have invested in their own versions of live imaging. This competition has driven the technology forward at breakneck speeds and created a wider range of options for consumers. Most new boats come equipped with the technology, or it can be purchased as an add-on option. Additionally, the equipment is readily available to add to your present boat.

When I’m not guiding, I install, repair, and maintain boat electronics. I am an authorized Lowrance factory-trained electronics technician. In addition to these services, I help people understand how their boat electronics work. I can go out on the water with you in your boat or mine and instruct you on how to get the most from the equipment you have, maximizing its potential.