Boca Granda Pass, Charlotte Harbor, and the Flats Report & Forecast

June is the Gateway to Summer On Charlotte Harbor

Capt. Dave Stephens

This time of year, our harbor is without a doubt the most productive. We are fortunate to still have some pelagic fish in the harbor. Around the large schools of herring and glass minnows, you will still see good numbers of Spanish mackerel. If you’re lucky enough, you may also catch a glimpse of a cobia.

But there are two fish that people look forward to catching the most this time of year. The top being the tarpon. This is the time of year when large schools of tarpon begin to move into the harbor. As post-spawn fish return from offshore, they move into the harbor looking to put some weight back on. The key to locating these guys is getting an early start. Calm waters will give away tarpon rolling on the surface. Baits such as herring or large whitebait will normally get their attention.

The second would be snook. This is the time of year when large schools of spawning snook can be located. Areas such as bars with a mixture of sand and grass. Also, the beaches are great places to locate schools of snook. For the most part, these schools will be mostly male fish, but the numbers will be very good. Also, if you’re lucky enough, you may just get a large female to eat.

For the anglers out there who want to take a few fish home for dinner? The mangrove snapper bite has been really picking up. Look for these guys around deeper mangrove points. If the water is clear remember to downsize gear. Until next time, get out and enjoy our beautiful fishery.

— Capt. Dave Stephens 941-916-5769 | www.backbayxtremes.com