Headwaters Reservoir Report & Forecast

By Capt. Valerie Morrell

Spring 2026 has brought excellent fishing to Headwaters. As its reputation grows many anglers are arriving from across the country with the hopes of landing a trophy bass. Many of my clients this spring have recorded personal bests while fishing here.

Headwaters Lake, or Reservoir, is considered the modern, man-made starting point of the St. Johns River system in Florida. For bass anglers, the name Headwaters Reservoir has quickly become synonymous with legendary potential. Located just west of Fellsmere, Florida, this 10,000-acre man-made marvel was engineered with a specific mission: to create the premier trophy bass fishery in the world. While the reservoir has only been open to the public for a short time; officially welcoming boaters in August 2020, it has already solidified its reputation as a “bass factory.”

The opportunity to fish a “new” lake that was specifically designed for trophy production is rare. To ensure Headwaters remains a world-class destination, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has implemented strict conservation measures:

Crucial Regulation: Headwaters Reservoir is strictly catch-and-release for all largemouth bass. All bass must be released immediately to the water where they were caught.

Additionally, to minimize deep-hooking and ensure a safe release, circle hooks are required when fishing with natural bait (like live shiners) greater than 3 inches in length.

Operating Hours: The ramp is open from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset.

Speed Limits: There is a 25 mph speed limit across the entire reservoir to protect both the habitat and the high volume of kayakers who frequent the area.

Idle Speed Zones: You must maintain an “idle speed, no wake” pace in the following areas: The boat basin and around the boat ramp and designated portions of the access canals (especially where marked).

When passing other boats in the narrow access canals.

No Airboats: To preserve the serenity and the aquatic vegetation, airboats are prohibited.

The lake averages about 6 feet, but because it was an excavated project, depths can drop to 30 feet in the pits and trenches. The reservoir’s elevation is stable. The lake is designed to maintain a consistent stage for flood control.

If we all practice sound management techniques to protect this valuable resource Headwaters Reservoir will continue to be a Premier Bass fishing destination for years to come.

— If you would like to book a trip to Headwaters, I still have dates available for April. Visit my website at morrellfishing.com, scan the QR code, or call me directly at 863-633-7335 for more information.