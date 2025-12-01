Okeechobee — Report & Forecast

Capt. Robin Clegg

With the cold of December also comes the season of crappie and bass spawning in Florida. This can be the perfect opportunity for anglers to fill their freezer with specs and to catch a bass of a lifetime.

For bass, keep it simple. A new bait that has emerged is the Hoyt Cater and Hoyt Double Buzzer. These baits are incredible, to say the least. They’ve been on the bass circuit for the last couple of years, and many of the anglers have had great success. Watch my YouTube episode on the Hoytcater and the success I’ve had on Lake Okeechobee.

Crappie (spec) can be caught from a boat or along the bank of the Kissimmee River. If you’re bank fishing, you can go under the bridge by Scott Driver Marina and the Okee Tante Marina on Rt 78 just south of the city. Okee Tante Marina is also a great place to fish from the bank. Use a slip bobber with split shot and a hook. You can also use an adjustable pole. I prefer a 10-foot pole.

You can purchase all your crappie and bass fishing gear at the Garrard Tackle Store, located at 4375 US 441, or call them at 863-763-3416. They can also provide information on when and where to have a successful day on the water.

I will be offering a boat for rent this fall. You’ll need an FWC safe boating license, which can be obtained online. I post weekly updates on my YouTube channel about how the fishing is going. If you’re looking to book a trip on Lake Okeechobee, please call me at 304-398-5215. I supply rods, reels, and tackle.