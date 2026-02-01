Let’s Go Crappie’n on Lake Okeechobee

By Capt. Robin Clegg

With the January cold comes Crappie’n on Lake Okeechobee.

Fishing with lights at night or jigging with a crappie rig in the reeds and grass at Little Grassy or the Kissimmee River can be very successful this time of the year. Something that has taken off in the last couple of years is trolling the canals and Kissimmee River with underspin jigs (roadrunners). Chartreuse and white, or blue, seem to be the best colors on a four- to six-pound test line, running it out fifteen to twenty yards behind the boat.

Adjusting your speed to determine the crappie’s depth. Mixing up the colors to see what they’re hitting that day is the best way to determine the level the crappie are in. And mixing up the colors to see what they’re hitting that day is the best way to fill your cooler.

I always stop at Garrard Tackle in Okeechobee to learn the most effective way to catch specs. If you’re looking for a guide trip, check out Capt. Danny or Capt. Bob or myself out of Garrard Tackle.

If you’re looking for a more detailed way to catch specs on Okeechobee, subscribe to my YouTube channel. Additionally, individuals are offering a fish-cleaning service. You can get more information at Garrards. So bundle up and get your spec tackle out and hit the water. LETS GO FISHING.