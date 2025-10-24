Okeechobee Report & Forecast

By Capt. Angie Douthit

Lake Okeechobee’s water level is rising, and soon the lake will be buzzing and busy with people enjoying the fun outdoor activities of bass and crappie fishing and nature-watching that the big O can offer. Now is a great time to book that thrill of a lifetime, catching that big bass and/or filling the cooler full of wonderfully-tasting crappie. As a Captain/Guide here on Lake Okeechobee since 2004, I always look forward to the start of each season as I welcome familiar faces back year after year, and see how much the kids have grown, and see the smiles on their faces again as they reel in another catch of a lifetime. Solo Anglers and Veterans receive a discount when you book a trip, so please inquire when you call.

It’s the smiles, wonderful lasting memories, great experience, gained insight as to the Lakes’ history, and offered tips/pointers that I strive to do with each trip. As a Customer, you don’t have to bring a thing; I provide top-of-the-line rods/reels, tackle, water, ice, sunscreen, and even rain gear if needed. My Caymas bass boat is just a few years old, rigged with the latest tech, and laid out for comfort, accommodating three Adult Anglers or two small Children and two Parents. The Prime fishing time is approaching very soon, so don’t delay in booking you’re fun-filled day(s) on the water.

Areas that bass are being caught now are the Kissimmee River, Kings Bar, Buckhead Ridge area, Tin House, Point of Horse, Parts of Observation Shoal, and on down towards Uncle Joe’s area. Top water lures include both hard/soft baits, such as Devils Horse, Frogs, senkos/worms, swim jigs/swim baits, and flipping/pitching into thicker grass areas/reed clumps. Plastic colors to use are: Junebug, Red shad, White, Bluegill/Tilapia color pattern, and Green Pumpkin/purple flake. I can accommodate “group trips and “multi-day trips”. I offer a deep discount on the newest hotel in Okeechobee, and offer eating-out suggestions and other sightseeing things to do for those who don’t enjoy water activities. Mid-March is Okeechobee’s Annual Music Festival, so be sure and book your date(s) early for that time frame. As a Note: Please use caution when boating on the lake as you become re-familiarized with the layout of the lake. If you have any questions, please call me at (863) 228-7263. I do answer my phone and return messages in a very timely manner.

— To book you’re next fun day fishing, call 863-7263 or check out my website, where you’ll see up-to-date info, customer catches, hotel info, past reports, and more www.southfloridabassfishing.com. I can accommodate groups of people; I offer Veteran and one-person discounted trips. Inquire when calling to book.

A big thank you to my sponsors: Mercury Marine; Toho Marine (St. Cloud, Fl); Bullet Weights; G-Loomis; Lews; BnM Poles; Bobby Garland; Rapala; Gill; Gene Larew; Lurenet.com