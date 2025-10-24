Ridge Rangers – Lake Wales Ridge Fire Festival.

The first-ever Lake Wales Ridge Fire Festival is set to take place on November 8, 2025, at Highlands Hammock State Park. This exciting community event will bring together residents, conservation partners, and land management experts for a day focused on the important role of fire in the Lake Wales Ridge and South-Central Florida ecosystems.

Attendees can look forward to educational talks and presentations, interactive exhibits, and informative booths designed to highlight how fire shapes and supports the region’s unique natural habitats. One of the festival’s main attractions will be a live prescribed burn demonstration, offering a rare opportunity to see this important land management practice in action.

The festival aims to raise community awareness about fire’s vital role in maintaining healthy landscapes and protecting native plants and wildlife. By connecting the public with experts in fire management and conservation, the event hopes to inspire greater appreciation and stewardship of Florida’s ancient sand ridge ecosystems.

Mark your calendars for November 8th, and join the first annual Lake Wales Ridge Fire Festival to learn, explore, and celebrate the power of fire in nature.

