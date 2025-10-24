Report & Forecast – Boca Granda Pass, Charlotte Harbor, and the Flats 

By Capt. Dave Stephens

Fishing in November in Charlotte Harbor can be a crazy month!

I like to refer to it as a transition month. This is the time of year when many fish are transitioning from the flats to deeper water. As the water temperatures begin to drop, most of the game fish begin to move to areas in deeper water, or areas close to it. The main species is snook.

During the winter months, snook spend their time in or very close to deep water. Lucky for us, we have endless miles of residential canals, creeks, and two main rivers that flow into Charlotte Harbor. Locating fish in these areas is the same as in any other situation. First, you need a food source, such as shrimp, small crabs, and minnows. Second, you need a structure to hide in for cover, and last, you need good current flow. If you can identify areas that have these characteristics, you will likely find fish.

Not only will you find snook, you will find juvenile reds and trout. If you like to toss some artificial, this is a great time of year. As the water cools, the bait becomes harder to locate. So, artificials will work well. If your normal fishing holes don’t seem as productive, try looking at some deeper water areas. Don’t be afraid to get outside that comfort zone.

— Capt. Dave Stephens

