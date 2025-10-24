Report & Forecast – Okeechobee

By Capt. Angie Douthit

Lake Okeechobee’s water level has been slowly rising and is currently just over the 14-foot mark. November is typically the start of the bass and crappie spawn season, which usually runs all the way through April. I’m anticipating a very active catching season with both quantity/quality size bass and many, many, crappie limits caught.

If you’ve always wanted to fish Okeechobee for big bass or to catch a limit of excellent eating crappie (specks), now is the time to book your fun-filled day(s) on the water.

Don’t want to fish with minnows for crappie? Then “jigging” for specks is a fun way to catch them, too.

Don’t know how to jig? No problem, anyone can learn in 5 minutes, and once you feel that first “thump bite,” you will be hooked. This technique is very popular, as it allows you to get up close and personal, enabling you to see and fish various parts of the lake, observe all the wildlife, and gain insight into the different vegetation you are fishing in or around. It’s truly a fun experience, and you’ll leave with crappie in the cooler for many delicious meals for the entire family to enjoy.

My Caymas CX21 bass boat is equipped with the latest electronics, providing ample space that can accommodate 1-4 people. I also provide all necessary tackle for bass and crappie trips, as well as bottled water, sunscreen, and even Gill rain gear. For those who are not anglers, options include shopping in Okeechobee or the nearby Ft Pierce/Stuart area, skeet/trap shooting, an airboat ride, or simply lounging by the hotel pool.

A trip to fish/experience Okeechobee is truly a fun time for the entire family to enjoy and make lasting, wonderful memories. Bass and crappie are being caught around the Kissimmee River area, Tin House, Dyess Ditch, parts of Kings Bar, and Observation Shoal.

Plastic colors for bass are: red bug, white, crawdad, junebug, and black/blue. For crappie lures, try chartreuse, pink hues, and orange and white. A big thank you to my Sponsors: Mercury Marine; Bullet Weights; Real Magic/TTI-Blakemore; Toho Marine; Gill; Gene Larew; Mid-South Tackle; BnM Poles; Lews and G-Loomis.

Thank you to all my customers since 2004. I’m truly blessed to help you and your family make lasting memories and put smiles on faces!

To book you're next fun day fishing, call 863-7263 or check out my website, where you'll see up-to-date info, customer catches, hotel info, past reports, and more www.southfloridabassfishing.com.

