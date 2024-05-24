Istokpoga Fishing Forecast

Summertime on Beautiful Lake Istokpoga

By: “Poga Gal” Tangie Neff

My husband Corky and I have been providing bass fishing and crappie/bluegill guide trips on Lake Istokpoga for the last six years, and we love this lake.

Bass fishing is hugely popular, and Corky stays really busy for a good portion of the year. Crappie season is a bit shorter, usually ending around April and starting up again in the fall. We are starting bluegill season, which will last all summer.

We both have our own boats. Corky runs his bass fishing guide trips on a 21-foot Ranger Bass Boat, which can be compared to the Cadillac of bass boats. I run my fishing trips on my 18-foot Sun Tracker pontoon boat. The pontoon has a 1,200-pound capacity and can easily accommodate 5 people fishing comfortably. The pontoon is very stable, which is more comfortable for my clients. It has plenty of room to walk and move around during our time on the water and it has plenty of storage for my needed supplies and equipment for guide trips.

Although I enjoy running and gunning with Corky in the bass boat on tournament days, I really do appreciate the laid-back, steady, slow, easy, relaxing feel of the pontoon when guiding clients. My pontoon is equipped with a sun canopy for protection from the fierce Florida sun, an Ultrex trolling motor, Garmin Live Scope, Hummingbird Helix, and my most recent upgrade and birthday present from my wonderful husband, a Power Pole. This shallow water anchor is a must-have on Lake Istokpoga. Beyond stormy weather and catching fish, my only concern is the wind, but my new power pole makes holding the boat so much easier.

Many may not know that I also offer pontoon rides on beautiful Lake Istokpoga, allowing folks to see the lake, birds, and other wildlife. On very calm days alligators may be seen basking in the sun.

If you are interested in cruising Lake Istokpoga, taking a sunrise or sunset cruise, or booking a guided fishing tour, give us a call at 606-584-0144, we can hook you up! Thanks to our sponsors www.bruiserbaits.com, www.edgarrods.com, Panfish Assassin, Reaper Rods, www.power-pole.com, www.lithiummarinebatteries.net.

— “Imma Poga Gal” Tangie Neff.

For more information contact Corky & Tangie’s Bass and Crappie Fishing Tours, Sebring FL www.corkytangiesguidedfishingtours.com | 937-217-8076