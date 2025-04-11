Lass and Bass! Alie Abrell Lands a Monster in Marion County

Florida’s bass fishing season is off to a thrilling start as Alie Abrell joins the elite double-digit club with a stunning catch that’s turning heads across the angling community. On February 4th, while fishing with Trophy Bass Expeditions and the expert guidance of Captain Sean Rush, Alie reeled in a beautiful 10-pound largemouth bass in scenic Marion County.

This impressive tenner not only marks a personal milestone for Alie but also signals an exciting outlook for the months ahead. As Florida’s peak bass season heats up, this catch is a promising preview of the kind of giants anglers can expect on the line.

Huge congratulations to Alie for this epic catch—and hats off to Captain Rush for putting another angler on a fish of a lifetime. If this is any indication of what’s in store, bass anglers across the state have plenty to look forward to!

For more info visit https://license.gooutdoorsflorida.com/Angler/Home?id=1