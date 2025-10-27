Last Cast At The Sunshine Skyway? Pier Closure Looms

Photos courtesy of FWC

The video above dives deep into the looming closure of the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, not just due to environmental concerns—but structural integrity issues that could threaten the future of this legendary location. Once part of the original Sunshine Skyway Bridge, this pier has stood the test of time, storms, and thousands of anglers—but how much longer can it hold?

Also, effective Oct. 27, 2025: Following recent structural inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Transportation, vehicle and pedestrian access beyond the bait shop is no longer allowed at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. Vehicles may continue onto the pier up to a point just south of the bait shop, which will remain open. Visitors should adhere to all posted signage.